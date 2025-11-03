DRI Busts ₹42-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Racket at Mumbai Airport

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized 42.34 kg of Hydroponic weed, estimated to be worth around ₹42 crore in the illicit market, from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passengers after their arrival and subjected their baggage to a detailed examination. The search revealed 21 food packets containing noodles, biscuits, and other items in which the contraband was cleverly concealed. On testing with the NDPS field kit, the substance was confirmed to be Hydroponic weed, a high-grade variant of cannabis cultivated using nutrient-rich water-based systems.

The narcotics were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both passengers were placed under arrest.

This is the second major drug haul by DRI Mumbai within three days. Earlier on Friday (October 31, 2025), officers had seized 4.7 kg of cocaine valued at ₹47 crore, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including the alleged carriers, financiers, handlers, and distributors. With the latest bust, DRI Mumbai’s total drug seizures over the past three days have now crossed ₹90 crore.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the larger syndicate behind the operation.

The DRI reiterated its commitment to achieving a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (Drug-Free India) by continuing its sustained efforts to intercept narcotics, disrupt international trafficking networks, and safeguard the nation’s health and security.