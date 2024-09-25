Dussehra 2024: Goddess Idol Prices Increase by 10-15% Amid Rising Material and Labour Costs

Mumbaikars are eagerly anticipating the Navratri festival, with idol schools diligently putting the finishing touches on various goddess idols. This year, artisans are creating idols ranging from six inches to seven feet in different forms, including Ambamata, Mahishasuramardini, Renuka, Mahalakshmi of Kolhapur, Tuljabhavani of Tuljapur, Saptashrungi, Kaluai, and the Goddess seated on a throne. However, prices have seen a significant increase, with idols costing between Rs 3,000 and Rs 18,000.

Sculptor Arvind Katkar shared insights into the idol-making process, stating, "So far, we have painted 10 to 15 idols, with 30 percent being for domestic use. The time frame for creating goddess idols is quite short after Ganeshotsav. It’s crucial to pay close attention to details such as the eyes, face, and smile of the goddess. Some idols are adorned with real sarees, and we sew sarees specifically for them. Additionally, certain goddesses are embellished with genuine jewels like pearls and diamonds. This year, we are also incorporating modern painting techniques, including metallic, fluorescent, and velvet finishes. Typically, it takes about 25 days to complete an idol, which makes the finishing touches labor-intensive. Based on last year’s experience, we have limited the number of goddess idols produced this year," Katkar explained.

Also Read| Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Orange Alert for Mumbai and Thane, Red for Raigad Today.

Sculptors have crafted a variety of idol forms this year, reflecting both artistic skill and market changes.