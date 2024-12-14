Eastern Express Highway Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion Near Vikhroli After Piling Crane Accident (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 14, 2024 10:47 AM2024-12-14T10:47:07+5:302024-12-14T10:47:46+5:30
Vehicular traffic was reported near Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai after a piling crane met with an accident in the early hours of Saturday, December 14. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows a crane overturned on the road.
#WATCH | Mumbai: A piling crane met with an accident on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli. Police present at the spot.— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IATB221czf
It is learned that the crane vehicle overturned on a bike, as is seen in a video in Vikhroli. Authorities and local police a the site investigating into the accident.
अवजड वाहनांच्या बिघाडामुळे विक्रोळी गोदरेज गेट येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 14, 2024
Traffic Movement Is Slow At Vikhroli Godrej Gate North Bound Due To Heavy Vehicle Breakdown.#MTPtrafficUpdate
Mumbai Traffic Police on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) informed commuters that slow traffic movement. "Traffic Movement Is Slow At Vikhroli Godrej Gate North Bound Due To Heavy Vehicle Breakdown.," Mumbai Traffic Police added in a X post.