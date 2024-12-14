Eastern Express Highway Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion Near Vikhroli After Piling Crane Accident (Watch Video)

Vehicular traffic was reported near Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai after a piling crane met with an accident in the early hours of Saturday, December 14. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows a crane overturned on the road.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A piling crane met with an accident on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli. Police present at the spot.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IATB221czf — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

It is learned that the crane vehicle overturned on a bike, as is seen in a video in Vikhroli. Authorities and local police a the site investigating into the accident.

अवजड वाहनांच्या बिघाडामुळे विक्रोळी गोदरेज गेट येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Vikhroli Godrej Gate North Bound Due To Heavy Vehicle Breakdown.#MTPtrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 14, 2024

Mumbai Traffic Police on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) informed commuters that slow traffic movement. "Traffic Movement Is Slow At Vikhroli Godrej Gate North Bound Due To Heavy Vehicle Breakdown.," Mumbai Traffic Police added in a X post.