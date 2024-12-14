Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Running 30 Minutes Late Due to Technical Glitch Between Kalyan and Kasara Stations

Local trains services in Central Line are running 30 to 40 munities late on Saturday morning, December 14, due to technical fault between Kalyan and Kasara railway stations. According to the information, trains on both UP and DOWN lines have been distrusted in early hours of Saturday.

Morning travellers and office goers are facing delay due to the impact on the local train services. According to the reports, several train were halted between Kalyan and Kasara stations due to glitch in Tata Power electricity on the Central line division of Mumbai local. Along with local trains, express trains have also been delayed.

It is also reported that due to lack of power supply, both the up and down routes are closed between Kalyan and Kasara. A huge rush of passengers is seen at Kalyan, Kasara and Karjat local stations. Local trains have been seen parked at every railway like Kasara, Asangaon, Titwala of Central Railway stations.