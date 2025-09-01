Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Procession To Be Held on This Date in Mumbai Amid Ganpati Visarjan; Check Details

Ahead of Ganpati visarjan (immersion of the Ganesh idol), the Muslim community has postponed the Eid-e-Milad 2025 procession in Mumbai. The birth anniversary of beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is celebrated every year on the 12th Rabi ul Awal according to the Islamic calendar, which follows the moon. This year, Eid-e-Milad Un-Nabi will fall on September 5, 2025; however, considering the Ganesh immersions, the date for the procession has been postponed to September 8, 2025.

The All India Khilafat Committee, which organises the main Eid-e-Milad Un-Nabi procession near Byculla, decided to shift the event to Monday. This year, the committee has decided on a grand celebration to mark the prophet's 1,500th birth anniversary.

The decision to postpone the Milad procession was taken during the meeting held by the members of the All India Khilafat Committee. According to the FJP report, quoting the chairman of the committee, Sarfaraz Arzu, said Eid-Milad julus and Ganesh visarjan are falling on the same date for the past two years. Even this year, the third time both festivals are on the same day.

The committee Sarfaraz Arzu said that they have also requested CM Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government to declared a state holiday on September 8, 2025 to mark the celebration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh also wrote a letter to the CM, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, asking them to declare a government holiday on September 8.