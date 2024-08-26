Enigma Ekatva Team Leads Successful Tree Plantation Drive at Yogi Hills

In a spirited celebration of India’s 77th Independence Day, the Enigma Fest team from R.A. Podar College organized a significant tree plantation drive in collaboration with Podar’s Natures Club at Yogi Hills, Mulund. The initiative, driven by the college’s commitment to environmental sustainability, saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and local residents. The drive began at 7am, with participants gathering at the picturesque Yogi Hills to plant over 60 saplings of indigenous tree species. The event was part of Enigma Fest’s broader community outreach efforts, focusing on enhancing the green cover and fostering ecological awareness among the youth.

“We are delighted by the overwhelming response from our college community and the residents of Mulund,” said Aryan Maurya, Organizer, Enigma Fest. “This Independence Day, we wanted to contribute to the environment in a meaningful way, and this tree plantation drive is a step towards a greener and more sustainable future.” The event was meticulously planned, with the Enigma Fest team ensuring that each sapling was planted with care and accompanied by guidance on long-term maintenance. Participants were briefed on the importance of reforestation and conservation and the role of trees in combating climate change, promoting biodiversity, and improving air quality. This tree plantation drive at Yogi Hills not only marked a significant contribution to environmental conservation but also reinforced the Enigma Fest team’s commitment to social responsibility. The initiative reflects R.A. Podar College’s dedication to nurturing responsible and environmentally conscious citizens.