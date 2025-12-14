'Every Child Matters’: Mumbai Police Address Missing Children Misinformation

Many false reports of missing children are circulated on social media which has created panic among locals. On Sunday, December 14, 2025, Mumbai police issued a public clarification saying these messages are misleading and not based on verified facts and authorities take each and every case of missing seriously and with empathy and for us every child and family matter and we remain unwavering in our oath to protect them.

Mumbai Police stressed that search operations for missing children are ongoing, regardless of time elapsed. Multiple teams, including local police, crime branches, and special cells, are simultaneously deployed to ensure swift action. In a recent case, the MRA Marg police station in Mumbai successfully located a four-year-old girl from Varanasi after six months, reuniting her with her family. This case highlights the investigators' dedication, even in protracted cases. Police stressed that misinformation spreads faster and creates fear among locals specially when it is related to children. Viral message show that surge in missing children cases and imply inaction by authorities which is wrong and damages citizens trust on us.

In Mumbai, the police treat every missing child case as a kidnapping, based on a Supreme Court ruling (Bachpan Bachao Andolan versus Government of India). This means that when a minor goes missing, the police start a kidnapping investigation right away, with experienced officers in charge and all resources used immediately.

According to police data from the past five years, they have found and returned 98% of kidnapped children (up to age 18) to their families. This shows that their consistent and organized efforts are working well.