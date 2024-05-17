Explained: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang And How He Operates

Early morning firing at actor Salman Khan’s house a few weeks ago brought into focus the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and their activities once again. Mumbai police quickly apprehended the shooters, one of whom died by suicide in police custody. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s house and assured him of complete protection.

There was a time when Dawood Ibrahi, Chhota Rajan, Arun Gawli ruled roost in Mumbai. Even after Dawood absconded to Pakistan after the 1993 serial blasts, his gang remained active for a long time, although his influence is almost over in city. Chhota Rajan and Arun Gawli gangs’ activities, too, have come to a halt. It’s the Bishnoi gang that’s now trying to spread its tentacles in Mumbai, say sources in the police.

The Bishnoi gang has become one of the largest criminal organizations in India. It operates in a highly organized manner, openly challenging law enforcement with a series of significant crimes. The gang boasts approximately 400 shooters and has established a widespread syndicate across the country. Their operations are methodically structured, enabling them to firmly establish their presence nationwide.

Salman Khan came into crosshairs of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the black buck hunting. Although the incident happened years ago, Bishnoi decided to take revenge in his own way, leading to shooting at his house. Bishnoi had issued threats earlier, but he was not taken seriously. The shooting at the actor’s house, however, made Mumbai police to sit up and take notice. .

How does the Gang Recruit?

It is believed that the shooters are recruited via social media. This gang has dominance in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar and their network is spread all over the world. Many people ask for work from people associated with this gang through social media.

Lawrence Bishnoi utilized Facebook and YouTube to promote his gang. By sharing gym photos, videos from custody, and court appearances, he became a social media sensation. Millions of views bolstered his image and facilitated his extortion efforts. Officials said that Instagram and Facebook play a big role in influencing and recruiting gang members.Many youths are getting attracted to Bishnoi gang after seeing Lawrence's videos and photos on social media. Many Facebook pages have also been created in Lawrence's name.

How Do they Execute Their Operations?

A Mumbai Police officer stated that Bishnoi executes his crimes with meticulous planning. The officer explained that new recruits in the gang are first made to speak with Lawrence's brother, Anmol, who then assigns tasks to them. Utmost care is taken to ensure there is minimal contact between the gang operatives, even if they were to take part in the same operation.

A police officer stated that the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who fired outside Salman Khan's house, did not know the person who came to pay them. Anmol was the one coordinating with both the shooters and the person bringing the money. When the person delivering the money arrived in Kurla with Gupta and Pal, Anmol asked Pal and Gupta to send a photo of the shirts they were wearing. Anmol then sent this photo to the person bringing the money. Similarly, Anmol sent a photo of the shirt worn by the person bringing the money to Gupta and Pal. This is how they identified each other by the shirts they were wearing.

A crime branch official said that to identify the person who came to give money to Gupta and Pal, the police checked the CCTV footage of the area and identified him as Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary. Police arrested Chaudhary from Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The people who came to give weapons to Gupta and Pal did not know them. Both of them came to the place mentioned by Anmol and gave the weapons to the shooters.

What Lures the People to the Gang?

A Crime Branch official said most of the people joining this gang come from poor or broken families. They want to make a big name in the world of crime and are ready to do anything to achieve it. All the people recruited in it are given work as per their skillsets and their work is well defined. For example, the one who has been recruited for killings, will carry out incidents like shootouts. For the purpose of extortion, there is a different set of people that works on the task. Money earned from murder or extortion is distributed among the gang.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi, who started this gang, was born in Fazilka in 1992. Lawrence's father was in the police but after going to college, Lawrence chose crime. Initially, Lawrence committed petty crimes and formed his own crime syndicate and added new boys to his group. It was Lawrence's style that he would mention every crime he committed on his social media account. Due to this, Lawrence gradually started getting fame and young boys started joining him. Currently, Lawrence is in jail and he is running the entire syndicate from jail.

Bishnoi’s Syndicate

Other names in Lawrence's gang include Goldy Brar, Kala Jatheri, Sampat Nehra and Anmol Bishnoi.

Goldy Brar, a key figure in the Bishnoi gang and second in command, has played a crucial role in expanding the gang's operations internationally. Originally from Punjab and born Satwinder, Brar shares a similar background with Lawrence, as both their fathers were in the police force. Inspired by Lawrence from his college days, Brar turned to crime when his brother was murdered. This event is said to have moved him to actively join Lawrence's gang, where he avenged his brother's death. Subsequently, Brar relocated to Canada on Lawrence's instructions to take on new responsibilities. From there, he has been instrumental in raising funds, arranging logistics and organising shooters for the gang, including being involved in planning the murder of singer Moosewala.

Kala Jathedi, a prominent member of the Bishnoi gang, is a notorious gangster who has been instilling fear across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan for approximately 15 years. Operating from Delhi, Jathedi maintains extensive cross-border connections. He is primarily tasked with procuring modern weaponry for the Bishnoi gang from abroad. Despite being incarcerated for around two years, he continues to have influence and contacts outside of prison.

Sampat Nehra, who was once a renowned athlete, is a member of the Bishnoi gang. Originally from Rajasthan, Sampat moved to Punjab where his father, a police officer, was stationed for work, and that is where he completed his education. He was tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi with the assassination of Salman Khan, leading to his arrest. Additionally, Nehra is responsible for expanding the Bishnoi gang's influence in South India.

Anmol is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother and many cases are registered against him too. After Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi has the complete command of the gang. Anmol had handled the firing case outside Salman Khan's house. He is an important accused in the Singer Moosewala case. He has fled abroad with a fake passport.