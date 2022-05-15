Fadnavis to hold rally in Mumbai, likely to hit back at CM Thackeray

After the public rally of CM Uddhav Thackeray in BKC, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will hold rally in Goregaon and is expected to hit back at Thackeray and Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a public rally at BKC in Mumbai yesterday. In this meeting, Uddhav Thackeray sharply criticized MNS president Raj Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, BJP, Hindutva and clarified his role. Uddhav Thackeray also responded to the criticism made by Devendra Fadnavis against Shiv Sena in the last few days. Against this backdrop, after the public rally, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded by tweeting.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticized the Sangh and the BJP. This criticism has become the talk of BJP and Sangh. So there were indications that there would be a strong response. Now Fadnavis has tweeted and lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis targetting Thackeray's speech said "this turned out to be yet another taunt bomb it will get reply and a befitting one, Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi after the rally.