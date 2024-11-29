Fallon Guliwala Arrested: Mumbai Customs Officials Arrest Actor Ajaz Khan’s Wife in Drug Case

The Mumbai customs officials on Thursday, November 28, arrested Bigg Boss fame and actor-turned-politician Ajaz Khan's wife, Fallon Guliwala, over a month after a staff member of his was arrested for ordering 100gm of mephedrone or MDMA through a courier.

40-year-old is a foreign national, was arrested after the agency on Wednesday raided her house in the Jogeshwari area in Mumbai and seized various narcotics. On October 8, her name came into headlines in an alleged drug smuggling case where the officials had arrested actor Ajaz's peon, Suraj Gaud. The drugs were to be delivered to B-207, Oberoi Chambers, Veera Desai Industrial Estate in Andheri in Ajaz's office.

The case was registered against Gaud under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the course of interrogation, he said the parcel was in his name but it was regularly ordered by Ajaz's nephew Farhan. The officials raided Khan's Jogeshwari residence on Wednesday and Thursday. The house was in the name of Fallon Ajaz Guliwala.

During questioning, Gujiwala said Farhan was Ajaz's nephew and the proprietor of Ek Number Production house. Following the fresh seizure from her residence and her arrest, the agency is now looking for Ajaz Khan to record his statement, but he was unavailable.