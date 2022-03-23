Fire breaks out at building in Mumbai's Mahalakshmi area

A level 2 fire broke out at the Vitthal Niwas building in Mumbai's Mahalakshmi area. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



The fire broke out on the second floor of the Vitthal Niwas building. Work is underway to evacuate civilians from the building. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Rescue work is underway at the scene. No one was killed or injured in the blaze.





