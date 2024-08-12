Former Maharashtra Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest Assembly Election 2024

The political climate is heating up as the Assembly elections approach. Political parties across the state are intensifying their efforts, with some already announcing their candidates while others are still vetting potential nominees. In a surprising development, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has declared his intention to run in the upcoming Assembly elections and has even begun his campaign.

Pandey, who is set to contest from the Versova constituency, has yet to reveal which party he will represent. He has made it clear that he is currently running as an independent candidate. Pandey launched his campaign by visiting the Jhulelal Temple in Versova on Sunday and posted on Facebook to announce his candidacy, stating, "Started my campaign for the Versova Assembly constituency from Jhulelal Temple. No party affiliation, but I will give it a try..."

Sanjay Pandey’s candidacy comes amid significant controversy. He previously faced allegations of illegal phone tapping, where his company was accused of eavesdropping on NSE employees for nearly eight years. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charged Pandey’s company, ISEC Services Private Limited, with using unauthorized equipment for these activities. Pandey was arrested in connection with this case but was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in December 2022.



