Fourth wave of COVID in July - Iqbal Singh Chahal

Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai on Friday said that the fourth wave of covid can be expected in the month of July. While making the comments he cited the IIT experts.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said. The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559. The caseload in the state now stands at 78,89,212, and death toll at 1,47,861.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,081 new cases and zero fatalities. The increase in cases on Wednesday was the highest since February 24. Of 1,045 new cases recorded on Thursday, Mumbai alone accounted for 704. The sole fatality in the state was also reported from Mumbai.

The reasons behind the spike is being said to be relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions across the state and the sub-lineages of the Omicron variant that are popping up in Mumbai.