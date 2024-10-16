Free Bus for Mumbai Metro Line 3: MMRC Launches Bus Services for Underground Metro Commuters; Check Routes and Timings

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC) has launched free bus services for commuters of Metro 3, also known as Aqua Line. Bus transport services are eligible for passengers travelling between Airport entry A2 and Terminal 2 P4 entry. This will help commuters have an easy travelling experience from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.

The 21-seater passenger bus will operate every 15 minutes to ensure regular and efficient service to travellers. The free bus service is available from 6.30 AM to 11 PM on weekdays (Monday to Saturday) and from 8.15 am to 11 pm on Sundays.

Free Bus Routes and Timings

The Metro Rail Authority also provides a baggage loader service for their passengers during their travel from the Metro station to the airport terminal. According to the MMRC, the distance between Metro 3's T2 station and the airport is around 500 metres, and transport connectivity was further enhanced after the construction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) underground station for Line 7A.

Mumbai underground metro Phase 1 covering Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5. The services for Metro 3 available for public service from October 7.