Fuel rates went all-time high in Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 116.72, while diesel at Rs 100.84

As soon as the BJP formed government in four states out of five, the petrol and diesel prices have hiked to the highest. Now the reports are doing rounds that went all-time high on Thursday morning by 84 paise per litre.

In Mumbai now the petrol price stands at Rs 116.72 and diesel at Rs 100.94. This is so far the ninth hike in petrol prices within just 10 days, which has gone up to Rs 7. The main reason for this hike is a war between Ukraine and Russia, said the reports.

Earlier, the price of petrol went up to Rs 100 a litre mark after the prices increased 80 paise a litre, while diesel price increased by 70 paise litre. Petrol in the National capital Delhi was costing cost Rs 100.21 per litre previously it was Rs 99.41, while diesel will cost from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47. The rates have been increased all over the country while the price varies from state to state according to the local taxation.