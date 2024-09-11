Ganesh Visarjan 2024: BMC Ensures Pothole Repairs on Immersion Route Ahead of Ananta Chaturdashi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making efforts to prevent potholes from disrupting the immersion route. The civic body has pledged to fill all potholes before Ananta Chaturdashi. According to the administration, recent rains have facilitated the pothole repair process, leading to a reduction in the number of new potholes emerging.

In August, the civic body attempted to address the pothole issue but faced challenges due to heavy rains, which undermined their efforts. Despite ongoing attempts to repair the potholes, the persistent rain made the task difficult. Typically, in September, as the rains taper off, filling potholes is prioritized. This year, however, the repair work continued despite the adverse weather, resulting in a mixture that failed to hold effectively in the filled pits.

This year, the civic administration deployed special secondary engineers to identify and repair potholes even during the rains. These engineers are tasked with both locating and addressing potholes. Additionally, notices have been issued to over 20 engineers for mishandling the repair work.

Road Repairs for Ganeshotsav: Immersion Routes and Main Roads Addressed

To ensure a smooth Ganeshotsav experience for devotees, the civic body had initiated road repairs ahead of the festival. With Ganeshotsav underway and immersion set for September 17 on Ananta Chaturdashi, the focus has now shifted to repairing main roads and immersion routes, the civic body announced.