Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Over 2,600 Ganpati Idols Immersed in Mumbai by 3 PM on Anant Chaturdashi

The immersion of Ganpati idols on the 11th day, known as Anant Chaturdashi, began in Mumbai, with over 2,600 idols already immersed by 3 PM. The immersion took place at 69 natural and 204 artificial sites across the city. Notably, about 38% of the idols were immersed in artificial ponds.

According to data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), by 3 PM, 2,614 idols had been immersed, including 71 from public mandals and 2,543 from households. Additionally, 12 Gauri idols were immersed during the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.

The BMC, having arranged 204 artificial ponds, saw 1,009 idols immersed in these ponds by 3 PM—19 from public mandals and 984 from households. Six Gauri idols were also immersed in artificial ponds.

To promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the BMC launched several initiatives. Approximately 15,000 officers and staff have been deployed, along with 71 control rooms, 478 steel plates on beaches, and 43 German rafts for immersing smaller idols.

For safety measures, the BMC stationed 761 lifeguards and 48 motorboats at beaches. To collect offerings (Nirmalaya), 163 collection bins and 274 vehicles have been provided. No untoward incident was reported during the immersion on Tuesday.

Additionally, 192 control rooms have been established for coordination, alongside 66 observation towers and 72 welcome desks for security purposes. The BMC has also set up 75 first-aid centers and prepared 67 ambulances for emergencies, with 127 mobile toilets available for public use.

To further promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the BMC has created 204 artificial lakes. Devotees can access information about these lakes by scanning a QR code, which provides details and Google Maps links for easy navigation. This initiative aims to make this year's Ganeshotsav more environmentally friendly. More information is available at [BMC's official website] (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlGanpatiDeQR).