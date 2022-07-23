Ganeshotsav 2022 : BMC releases new guidelines for this year's Ganeshotsav

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday (July 21, 2022) decided to remove all restrictions on Ganeshotsav, Dahihandi and Muharram festivals. Therefore, after the corona pandemic, Ganeshutsav is going to be celebrated in the state in a big way. After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's announcement, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has issued revised guidelines for this year's Ganeshutsav.

What exactly does BMC say in the guidelines?

1. The fee of Rs.100/- is completely waived for the permission of Ganesh Mandal. Also, if earlier the Mandals have paid fees for the permission of Mandaps for Ganeshotsav 2022, a refund of Rs.100 will be made to such Mandals soon.

2. During Ganeshotsav 2022, the fees for sculptors'Mandaps will be completely waived by the Chief Fire Officer. Also those who have paid the fee earlier will be refunded the fee.

3. Advertising charges levied through licensing account for Ganeshotva 2022 will be completely waived off. Also those who have paid the fee in advance will be refunded the said fee.

4. Fees levied on park account and property account and private plot will also be waived regarding the demolition of municipal pavilion.

5. There will be no maximum height restriction for Ganesha idols of public Ganeshutsav Mandals for Ganeshotsav 2022.

6. Earlier a ceiling height of two feet was fixed for household Ganesha idols. However, now there will be no height limit for the home Ganesha idol. But an appeal will be made to observe a voluntary height limit of two feet on the height of household idols.

7. Arrangement of electric lighting will be made through Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at natural immersion site as well as artificial immersion site.

8. Necessary improvements (number and capacity of lamps) will be made after discussion at the level of the respective Divisional Joint Commissioners regarding the arrangement of electricity through the respective electricity suppliers on arrival and immersion roads.

9. Even if Mandap fee is waived, the terms and conditions contained in various circulars must be followed. (E.g. Codified Conditions of Fire Brigade, Terms and Conditions of Licensing Department, etc.)