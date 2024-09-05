Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai Police Issue Guidelines for Women’s Safety Ahead of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai Police are set to enforce enhanced security measures during Ganeshotsav to ensure the safety of women. Plainclothes officers will be deployed to monitor activities in processions, queues of devotees, and other crowded areas. Additionally, the police have announced strict actions against people who violate the ban on displaying photos of Ganesh idols after their immersion. Measures will also include restrictions on the use of DJs and drones to maintain order and adhere to regulations during the festival.

Mumbai is home to around 12,000 public Ganeshotsav mandals, and their processions have commenced. Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner Deven Bharti, and Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Chaudhary have reviewed the security arrangements and issued guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers will be prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, exemptions will be in place for instruments and loudspeakers on the second, fifth, ninth, and tenth days of Ganeshotsav. Police have also urged the public to adhere to noise level restrictions during other times.

Police Hold Meetings with Ganesh Mandals for Safety Guidance

Under the leadership of the Additional Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police, meetings are being conducted with Ganesh mandals in sensitive areas to provide safety guidance. The police are also encouraging the public to report any suspicious activities immediately, with a special focus on ensuring the safety of women.

Safety Lessons in Schools and Colleges

In collaboration with the Nirbhaya team, the police are visiting schools and colleges to educate children on safety measures, reinforcing the importance of vigilance during the festival.

Drones with Lasers Banned