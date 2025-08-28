Ganeshotsav 2025: Modak Prices Likely to Rise in Mumbai as Ambemohar Rice Hits Rs 260 Per Kg

The price of Ambemohar rice, used to prepare flour for steamed modak, also known as ukdiche modka, rose to Rs 260 per kg during Ganeshotsav. The aromatic rice that lends modak its rare aroma has come to cost Rs 220-260 per kg, rising to Rs 150 to 160 in June this year.

Dealers and growers blame rain for the production, as heavy downpours in certain parts of India, mostly in the northern part of the country, where rice production is higher, destroyed crops. According to the Times of India report, a dealer said the prices of Ambemohar Rice rose to Rs 181 per kg to Rs 260 per kg at present. He said that the cost of purchase has increased from Rs 146 to Rs 212 per kg.

Steam modak, which is offered to Lord Ganesh, mostly during the Ganeshotsav festival, is made from Indrayani and Ambemohar rice. The current rates of 'Ukdiche modak' are between Rs 45 and 52 per kg. Grain traders at the Vashi APMC market said there is less supply of Ambemohar rice due to excessive rain.

Meanwhile, the city was filled with devotion and excitement as Lord Ganesha was welcomed into homes and public mandals on Wednesday. Faith, devotion, energy, and celebration were on full display in the city. For the next nine days, Maharashtra's grand festival will bring the same joy and enthusiasm. This year, Ganpati's arrival began 12 days earlier than last year. The devotees' excitement peaked as they carried Bappa home.