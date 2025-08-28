Ganeshotsav 2025: Thousands of Devotees Queue Up for Darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja on Day 2 of the Festival (Watch Video)

Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant 10-day festival honouring Lord Ganesha, has commenced across the country with devotion and grandeur. Thousands of devotees have travelled to Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, to participate in rituals and seek blessings at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. On Thursday morning, the pandal witnessed an overwhelming turnout as worshippers gathered for darshan and special puja. The air was filled with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” reflecting the deep faith and enthusiasm of the devotees. The first glimpse of the magnificent idol was unveiled on August 24, and its splendour has continued to captivate worshippers ever since.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, began yesterday and will be observed for a period of ten days. The festivities will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are ceremoniously immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea. The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the divine figure of wisdom, prosperity, and intellect, revered as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles.’ Across households and community pandals, devotees install beautifully decorated idols, perform daily aartis, and offer traditional sweets, especially modaks, which are considered Lord Ganesha’s favourite.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s Legacy

The legacy of Lalbaugcha Raja dates back to 1934 when the idol was first established by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl. The Kambli family has been responsible for crafting and maintaining this iconic idol for more than eight decades. According to tradition, the pandal’s origins are tied to mill workers and traders who, after facing hardships due to market closures, prayed for relief and prosperity. Their prayers were answered with the establishment of a new marketplace, and as gratitude, the very first idol of Lalbaugcha Raja was created, depicting Lord Ganesha in the form of a fisherman.