Ganeshotsav 2025: Will Larger Artificial Ponds Meet the Growing Demand This Year?

This Ganesh festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to expand its eco-friendly immersion initiative by setting up more artificial ponds across the city. While 204 such ponds were arranged in 2024, the number will increase to more than 250 this year. The move aims to provide additional facilities for devotees while ensuring minimal environmental damage. The decision comes amid increasing awareness of sustainable celebrations, with authorities focusing on reducing the harmful impact of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols on natural water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and the Arabian Sea.

Court Mandates POP Idol Immersion in Artificial Ponds

The Bombay High Court has issued a directive making it compulsory for POP idols under six feet in height to be immersed only in artificial ponds. Larger idols, however, will still be permitted for immersion in natural water bodies. The order was passed to curb water pollution and promote eco-friendly practices during the 10-day Ganpati festival. Officials stated that these guidelines would help reduce the damage caused by toxic materials from POP idols and create a safer balance between traditions and environmental sustainability. This measure is expected to significantly increase the use of artificial ponds this year.

BMC to Finalize Pond Numbers, Sizes Soon

BMC officials said the final tally of ponds is yet to be decided as ward-level requirements are still being assessed. However, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prashant Sapkale confirmed the total will exceed 250 and added that a higher percentage of immersions will take place in artificial ponds this year due to the High Court’s ruling. He further mentioned that the civic body is considering larger pond sizes to accommodate more idols. The preparations will be completed before August 27, when the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations commence across Mumbai with lakhs of devotees participating.

Also Read: Mumbai Shock: 17-Year-Old Delivery Boy Shot at Over Online Medicine Payment Dispute

Scientific Disposal of POP Idol Remains Planned

In line with court orders, the BMC has also taken steps to scientifically manage the remains of POP idols after immersion. Civic officials confirmed that once idols dissolve, the residual sludge and materials will be transported to the BMC’s construction and demolition waste recycling facility at Shilphata in Thane. This will be the first time such a large-scale scientific disposal initiative is implemented. Additionally, volunteers from Ganpati mandals are being trained in eco-friendly immersion methods and disaster management measures to handle emergencies, ensuring that the festival is both safe and environmentally sustainable.

Expert Committee to Decide on Recycling Methodology

Although the final procedure for recycling the idol remains is still under discussion, the civic body expects to finalize the system within the next 10 to 15 days. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said that both the state government and the BMC are engaging experts to establish a scientific disposal methodology. He stressed that this would be the first instance where all POP residue, collected from both artificial ponds and natural water bodies, will be systematically transported to the recycling plant. The methodology is expected to be finalized well before the start of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.