Mumbai: Gangster Imran Khan Alias Kalia Arrested; Links to Dawood's Brother Mushtaqim Kaskar Revealed

People are stunned by the arrest of gangster Imran Khan alias Kalia, who was revealed to have connections with Dawood's brother Mushtaqim Ibrahim Kaskar. It has been disclosed that the police have also seized an international number of Mushtaqim Kaskar from Kalia's mobile. Kalia was arrested on charges of extorting money from a woman. He was presented in court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody until June 12.

An officer from the Anti-extortion Cell (AEC) of the Crime Branch investigating the case revealed that several international numbers were found on Kalia's phone, which are being investigated. Police told the court that the accused, Imran Kalia, used his father's photo with gangster Dawood Ibrahim to extort money from the victim woman, and it is being investigated as to how many people the accused has threatened.

The police have recovered 10 lakh rupees from Imran Kalia out of 46 lakhs and more are yet to be recovered. A 46-year-old woman residing on Mira Road, working as a marketing executive in Dubai with her husband, was forced by Imran to invest in the gold business promising good profits. The woman invested 32 lakh rupees from the sale of her house on Mira Road.

However, Imran Kalia did not provide the promised profits. Imran Kalia threatened her in the name of Dawood and, claiming to be a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, extorted 16 lakh rupees from her. The accused also threatened the complainant woman to kill her children residing in Dubai. Based on the woman's complaint, the Anti Extortion Cell arrested Imran Kalia from Nagpada. Currently, he is in police custody.