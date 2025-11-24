Gauri Palve Suicide Case: Pankaja Munde’s PA Anant Garje Arrested by Mumbai Police

Pankaja Munde’s personal assistant, Anant Garje, has been arrested in the Gauri Palve Garje suicide case in early hours of Monday, November 24. Worli Police took him into custody at 1 am after he surrendered at the police station. He had been absconding for several hours. Garje will be produced in court today, where police are expected to seek his custody. His lawyers are likely to apply for bail.

Worli Police have registered a case under sections 108, 85, 352 and 351(2) of the Indian Penal Code against Anant Garje, his sister Sheetal Garje-Andhale and brother-in-law Ajay Garje. The three have been booked for harassment, insult and abetment to suicide.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai Police have arrested Anant Garje, PA to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, following the suicide of his wife, Gauri Garje, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death: Mumbai Police



(Visuals from outside Worli Police… pic.twitter.com/ev2hbYjvIp — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2025

A statement has been released on behalf of Anant Garje, saying he appeared at Worli Police Station at midnight on November 24 following the "unfortunate and heartbreaking incident" involving his wife. The statement adds that he has voluntarily chosen to cooperate with the investigation to ensure a transparent legal process. He has expressed readiness to provide all necessary information to help the probe and bring out the truth.

Meanwhile, social activist Anjali Damania has raised serious questions about the functioning of Mumbai Police. She pointed out that after Gauri Palve Garje’s death, her parents are suffering immense grief. She questioned why the police did not arrest Garje when he brought Gauri’s body to Nair Hospital after she allegedly died by suicide. She asked why he was allowed to leave at that stage.