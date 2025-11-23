Mumbai: BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's PA's Wife Dies by Suicide In Her Worli Residence

A shocking incident has come to light after the wife of Anant Garje, the personal assistant (PA) of BJP leader and State Minister Pankaja Munde, died by suicide at her residence in Worli. Dr. Gauri Garje-Palwe, 28, is believed to have ended her life due to disputes arising from her husband’s alleged extramarital affair. Following a complaint filed by her family, the Worli Police have registered a case against her husband Anant Garje, his brother, and his sister for abetment to suicide.

According to the police, Dr. Gauri Garje worked as a dentist at KEM Hospital in Parel. She lived with her husband at the Maharashtra Multi Unit Residential complex in the BDD Chawl area of Worli. The couple had married only a few months ago, on February 7. Anant Garje serves as the personal assistant to Pankaja Munde, who holds the Environment and Animal Husbandry portfolio in the Maharashtra government.

Reports suggest that over the past several months, Gauri had grown suspicious of her husband’s relationship with another woman, leading to frequent arguments between the couple. The situation escalated when, during a house-shifting process, Gauri allegedly found documents at their old residence that indicated her husband’s involvement with a pregnant woman from Latur. These medical papers reportedly mentioned Anant Garje as the father of the unborn child. The discovery intensified the conflict within the family.

Gauri’s father, Ashok Palwe, has alleged that Anant threatened her, warning that if she revealed this information to anyone, he would commit suicide and name her in a suicide note. Palwe further claimed that Anant’s brother, Ajay Garje, and sister, Sheetal Garje, were aware of his alleged extramarital affair and also subjected Gauri to mental harassment.

On Saturday evening, while alone at home, Gauri is believed to have taken the drastic step following another argument with her husband. Before ending her life, she reportedly called Anant and informed him that she was going to commit suicide. Anant was accompanying Pankaja Munde on a political tour at the time. He immediately cancelled the tour and rushed home, only to find Gauri hanging. She was taken to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident has sparked grief and outrage in the local community. Based on the complaint lodged by Gauri’s father, the Worli Police have registered a case against Anant Garje, his brother Ajay, and his sister Sheetal under Section 108,85,352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment to suicide. Further investigation is underway.