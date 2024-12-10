Gautam Adani Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis; Speculations Rise Over Maharashtra Industrial Plans

As soon as Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister, there has been a steady stream of leaders and office-bearers visiting him at the official residence, Sagar Bungalow. Many people, including not just leaders from the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) but also some from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have reportedly called on Chief Minister Fadnavis. Among them is prominent industrialist Gautam Adani, who is said to have met Fadnavis recently.

According to reports, Gautam Adani visited Sagar Bungalow and had a meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis that lasted about an hour and a half. The exact purpose of this meeting is not yet clear, but it is being speculated that it might have been a goodwill visit following Fadnavis' assumption of office. There is also speculation that discussions related to industries in the state might have taken place during their meeting, fueling political debates.

The Winter Session of Parliament is underway, and the Adani issue has caused significant commotion. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi arrived carrying a bag with the slogan "Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai" written on it. Gautam Adani, already facing legal challenges in the Hindenburg controversy, has been accused in a U.S. court of alleged bribery and fraud amounting to billions of dollars. An arrest warrant has also been issued against him, though the Adani Group has denied all allegations. These issues have led to sharp criticism from the INDIA Alliance, particularly the Congress, targeting the BJP-led central government.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised concerns about the alleged nexus between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi. Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra have also criticized the BJP-Mahayuti alliance over the same issue.

Meanwhile, the Congress has reiterated its allegations about the relationship between the central government and the Adani Group by producing a video. The video, filmed in the Parliament premises, features Congress MP Shivaji Kalge as Prime Minister Modi and MP Manickam Tagore wearing an Adani mask, with Rahul Gandhi questioning them. This video has further intensified the political debate.