Ghatkopar Hoardings Were Allowed To Increase Police Welfare Fund, Claims Former Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has recorded the statements of former Railway Police Commissioners in the Ghatkopar hoarding accident case. Former Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid claimed to know Arshad Khan and stated that the hoardings were permitted to increase welfare funds. Khalid's statement is included in the chargesheet filed by the SIT in court. However, further investigation under Section 173(8) of the CrPC is ongoing, and Arshad Khan will be called in for questioning soon, an official said.

On May 13, a massive hoarding, illegally erected at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar's Chedanagar with permission, collapsed, killing 17 innocent people. More than 80 people were injured in this accident. The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch, investigating the case, arrested the accused Bhavesh Bhinde, Manoj Sanghu, Janhvi Marathe-Sonalkar, and Sagar Kumbhare, and filed a 3,299-page chargesheet against them in court.

Statements of 102 witnesses, including the families of the deceased, the injured, officials, and employees of the municipal corporation and Mumbai Railway Police, are included in the charge sheet. A day before filing the chargesheet, the Crime Branch recorded the statement of former Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid. In his statement to the Crime Branch, Khalid claimed that the hoardings were permitted to increase the police welfare fund. He also said that he knows Arshad Khan.

The statement of Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Shisve has also been recorded.

Former Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar has been given a clean chit in this case as all legal procedures were followed during his tenure.

Crime Branch officials are investigating the monetary transactions involved in this case, and suspect Arshad Khan will be questioned. The mobile phones of the arrested and suspect accused have been seized by the Crime Branch and sent to the forensic lab for investigation. The police said further action would be taken after receiving the report.

