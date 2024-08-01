Ghatkopar School Shocker: Cockroach Found In Mid-Day Meal

A cockroach was discovered in the mid-day meal served to students at KVK Ghatkopar Public School and Junior College in Indira Nagar, Ghatkopar West, on Tuesday. The students reported the issue to their teachers, who subsequently notified the school administration.

Concerns about the meal's quality had already been raised by the parent-teacher association. An anonymous teacher mentioned that the school had been serving poor-quality food recently. Previously, ISKCON provided the meals until 2022, but the contract was shifted to a self-help group. The practice of having teachers taste the food before it was served to students has also been discontinued.

Another teacher, who wished to remain unnamed, disclosed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requires monthly food quality tests, but these have not been performed. Despite numerous efforts to reach the school principal for a comment, they were unavailable. However, it was reported by a teacher that the principal has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter and assured that suitable action will be taken based on the results.