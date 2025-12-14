GOAT India Tour 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Presents Legendary No. 10 Jersey to Lionel Messi in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a memorable appearance at Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour 2025 event held at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. In a symbolic gesture that thrilled fans, Tendulkar personally handed over his famous No. 10 ODI jersey to the Argentine football great. The exchange instantly ignited loud applause across the venue, as the host highlighted the shared jersey number that has come to define both legends in their respective sports. The moment captured the spirit of mutual respect between two athletes who have inspired generations across cricket and football.

Adding to the significance of the evening, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri was also present at the event. Chhetri wore a Barcelona-style jersey featuring the No. 10 and Messi’s name, paying tribute to the club where the Argentine enjoyed some of his finest years. Wankhede Stadium, long associated with cricketing drama and historic moments, witnessed a rare sporting crossover as fans celebrated the meeting of two global icons. The atmosphere reflected admiration rather than rivalry, as cricket and football seamlessly came together on one stage in Mumbai.

The exchange between Tendulkar and Messi remained simple yet deeply meaningful. While Tendulkar gifted a signed jersey, Messi reciprocated with an autographed football, symbolising a connection beyond borders and sports. Speaking about Messi, Tendulkar praised his dedication, achievements, humility and character, extending warm wishes to him and his family on behalf of Mumbai. The evening also saw Bollywood presence, with actor Ajay Devgn greeting Messi. Tiger Shroff’s appearance drew mixed reactions, underlining Wankhede’s reputation for expressing honest and unfiltered crowd emotions.