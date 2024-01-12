Halfway There: South Mumbai's East-West Connector Project Makes Progress

Mumbai, India: Mumbai's ambitious Shivdi-Worli Connector project, a key infrastructural initiative by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has reached the halfway mark. This critical east-west link, once completed, promises to significantly ease traffic congestion in the city.

The elevated four-lane highway, suspended 27 meters above ground, will provide an access-controlled route bypassing several choked junctions. It will be Mumbai's second double-decker bridge after the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, further enhancing connectivity within the city.

Despite challenges posed by neighboring older buildings, the project has achieved 50% completion. Key sections include overpasses traversing the Mumbai Harbour Line at Shivdi and the Central and Western lines at Parel and Prabhadevi stations.

The connector aims to drastically reduce travel time between Worli and Shivdi, bringing it down from 40-60 minutes to under 10 minutes. It will connect seamlessly with the Bandra Worli Sealink and the Atal Setu Bridge, improving overall traffic flow across Mumbai.

Currently, progress is underway on the road-over-bridge construction and procurement of girders. MMRDA officials are also diligently addressing the resettlement concerns of residents displaced by the project.

Initially conceptualized as a public-private partnership, the project's execution model was later altered. MMRDA is now spearheading the construction under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) principle.