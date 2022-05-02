Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple's judicial custody extended till May 4

The Rana couple, who are in jail on sedition charges, have been dealt a major blow by the Mumbai Sessions Court. The Sessions Court did not grant any relief to the Rana couple. The Rana couple's custody has been extended till Wednesday (May 4).

After hearing arguments from both sides on Saturday, the court reserved its decision. Meanwhile, 17 cases have been registered against MLA Ravi Rana and six against MP Navneet Rana. Therefore, the government prosecutors have opposed the bail of the Rana couple.

Responding to the bail plea, the state government has strongly opposed the bail of the Rana couple. He should not be granted bail as he has been booked for various offenses like sedition and has already been booked in various police stations. Also, MP Navneet Rana has been specially mentioned by the state government in this reply. A case has been registered against Navneet Rana for submitting false caste certificate. Also, a serious crime has been registered at Mulund police station. Therefore, the state government has filed its reply saying that bail should not be granted to a couple with criminal background.