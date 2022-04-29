Hearing on Rana couple's bail application canceled, decision to be taken tomorrow

The bail applications of Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, who are in jail on treason charges, were to be heard in the Mumbai Sessions Court today. However, today's hearing has been postponed and a decision will be taken tomorrow (Saturday).

Mumbai Sessions Court has also given reasons for avoiding today's hearing. The court has adjourned today's hearing due to busy schedule. Today, the lawyers of the petitioner Rana couple had requested the court that the petitioner couple are elected MLAs and MPs. A hearing should be held today so that they are not treated unfairly as they are eminent people's representative. However, as per today's court schedule, the court refused to hear the Rana couple as there were several other important cases. Judge Rahul Rokade clarified that the court has no time today. So now the Rana couple will have to wait for some more time for bail.

The Mumbai police had on last Saturday arrested the Rana couple. They were arrested from their Mumbai residence, hours after calling off plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree' (Maharashtra CM's Mumbai Residence).

The Rana couple was booked on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

On Sunday they were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra.