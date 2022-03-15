Heat Wave Alert: BMC issues Do's and Dont's to do during heatwave

The IMD (Indian Metrological Department) on Tuesday issued a warning related to the heatwave in Mumbai and the other neighboring five districts. According to the reports, the temperature is expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celcius over the next couple of days.

In view of the heat wave, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has posted a few do's and dont's to follow during heat wave. BMC tweeted,"#HeatWaveAlert @Indiametdept has issued an orange alert for tomorrow (severe heat wave conditions in some parts) & a yellow alert (heat wave conditions in isolated parts) for day after tomorrow. Citizens are requested to take note of the do's and dont's.Stay hydrated and safe."