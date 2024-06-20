Heavy Rains Bring Mumbai To A Halt, People Stuck In Massive Traffic Snarls, Local Train Services Affected

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, bringing the city to a standstill with widespread disruption in transportation services. Commuters found themselves stranded in massive traffic jams as roads became inundated, complicating travel across the city. Local train services, a lifeline for Mumbai's residents, were also severely affected, causing delays.

Suburban trains in Mumbai were running late by as much as 42 minutes. Authorities have issued a public apology along with an explanation for the delays. On the other hand commuters travelling by road are also facing significant delays. The entire Ghodbunder Road has been hit by traffic.

The entire stretch is clogged, causing major inconvenience to daily travelers. Reports indicate that the traffic congestion is primarily due to the movement of heavy vehicles not being halted at designated checkpoints. This has exacerbated the situation, leading to a complete standstill in some areas. Adding to the chaos, water-logging at the Patlipada bridge has further slowed down traffic. The incessant rains have caused large pools of water to accumulate on the bridge, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through smoothly. Traffic Movement is Slow At T Junction, Mahim, South Bound Due To Bus Breakdown.

Over the past 24 hours, Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding areas have experienced significant rainfall, particularly at isolated locations where it ranged from moderate to heavy. The Western Suburbs, in particular, witnessed very heavy rainfall exceeding 150 mm, leading to concerns about potential waterlogging and disruptions in daily life.

As of 9:45 AM, rain continues to fall at a moderate intensity across the suburbs, exacerbating the situation. This persistent rainfall has prompted local authorities to issue advisories urging residents to exercise caution and stay indoors if possible. Road and rail commuters are likely to face challenges due to the ongoing precipitation and its impact on transportation infrastructure. Efforts are underway by municipal and emergency services to monitor the situation closely and respond swiftly to any reports of flooding or other weather-related incidents.