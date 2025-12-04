High Tide Alert in Mumbai: BMC Advises People to Stay Away From Seashore as 4.96-Metre Waves Expected in Arabian Sea

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert for Mumbai on Thursday, December 4. The civic body has appealed to the people to avoid visiting the seashore as a wave of 4.96 metres is likely to hit today (December 4). High tides over 4 metres have been forecast between December 4 and 7. As per the BMC, the Arabian Sea here will witness a high tide of 4.96 metres.

"Avoid going to the seashore during high tide. Do not believe or spread any rumours. Follow the instructions issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," BMC in a post on X.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Be Suspended for 18 Hours in Kandivali and Borivali From December 4.

High Tide Forecast Today:

As per the BMC forecast, a high tide of 4.06 metres is expected at 10:40 am and another high tide of 4.96 metres is likely at 11:52 pm on Thursday, December 4, in the Arabian Sea. The civic body argues that visitors visiting Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park on December 6, on Mahaparinirvana Din of Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary, to exercise caution near the seafront.

Mumbai Weather Update

City woke up with a pleasant morning on Thursday, with clear skies and cool winds. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is plugged, which stands at 138, reducing visibility and indicating moderate pollution levels. The maximum temperature during the afternoon is likely to remain at 33 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius in the evening.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Morning visuals from Marine Drive show the financial capital waking up under a faint haze, with high-rises barely visible through the morning smog. #MumbaiWeather#MarineDrive#PTIVideo



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ACG0gNAs12 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz's IMD observatory reported 20.7 degrees Celsius.