Horrific accident on Ratnagiri road, kills two women

A horrific car accident took place on Ratnagiri road which killed two women. The accident took place at Patgaon around midnight on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Deepika Deepak Sawant (50) and Bhagirathi Dagadu Sawant (85, resident of Malwashi Mavalat Wadi).

Vashi is hosting a temple program at Devrukh today, Friday. The Sawant family was coming to their home from Vashi in Mumbai for the event. Swift Desire car (MH02CR5241) was driven by Shubham Deepak Sawant. At around midnight, his vehicle overturned at Hotel Hill Point near Patgaon valley when the driver lost control of the car and overturned. Both mother-in-law and daughter-in-law died in a car accident.

Four people were traveling in the car. They only had to travel two and a half to three kilometers to reach home. Upon hearing the news of the accident, Devrukh police station inspector Balkrishna Jadhav along with his colleagues went to the spot and gave a panchnama. Further investigation was conducted by Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police D. S. Pawar is doing.