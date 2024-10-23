How to Identify Tampered Auto Rickshaw Meter: Tips from Mumbai Police to Avoid Overcharging (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 23, 2024): Mumbai Police has shared important tips to help passengers identify tampered auto rickshaw meters and avoid overcharging. In a video posted on X, officers demonstrate a key indicator of a tampered meter: the presence of an additional blinking point after the last digit.

Officers explain that a blinking point is not typically found in standard meters. When an officer asked a rickshaw driver to switch off the button on the steering wheel, the blinking point disappeared, and the meter began to run normally. If the blinking point remains visible or continues to blink, it means that the meter is faulty. Notably, when the button is switched off, only one steady point should be visible, and only then will the meter run normally.

Watch the instructional video shared by the Mumbai Police:

The Mumbai Police advises passengers to be vigilant and check for this blinking point before boarding an auto rickshaw. By being aware of this simple tip, passengers can help protect themselves from being overcharged.

Additionally, the police have stated that legal action has been initiated against auto drivers involved in meter tampering. This includes the registration of an FIR, seizure of the vehicle, and cancellation of the driver's permit.