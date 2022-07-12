IAS officer who worked in Narendra Modi's PMO is now Fadnavis 'secretary'

Mumbai: With the independence of the state, the work of administrative transfers has also gained momentum. Shrikar Pardeshi, a chartered officer who has now worked in the PMO's office, has returned to the state. In particular, he has been appointed as the secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, Shrikar, who worked in Modi's PMO office, will now be the administrative stalwart of Fadnavis.

Shrikar Pardeshi had taken over as the managing director of Sycom a few months back. He has served in the Prime Minister's Office as well as in various districts of Maharashtra. Shrikar returned to the state in June 2021 after completing his deputation from a foreign center. At that time, he was appointed as the Managing Director of Sycom. Now, with the change of power in the state, he has been given the charge of Devendra Fadnavis' secretary. Bhausaheb Dangde has been appointed as the Commissioner of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation. He has previously served as the CEO of Thane Zilla Parishad.

As the Collector and Municipal Commissioner, Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, a Maratha official, caught the attention of Maharashtra. Not only that, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was impressed by the good performance of foreigners. He was directly appointed as Deputy Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi. Residents of Shrikar Kavathemahankal who created dominance of Marathi officials in the central administration. As his father Keshav was an officer in the forest department, there were constant changes, so Shrikar's education also became mobile. The mother pays special attention to the education of all the three children. Shrikar completed his education up to MBBS and MD. Also practiced medicine for some time, but the charm of administrative service remained. In the first attempt of UPSC examination in 2001, he came first in Maharashtra and tenth in the country.

He has been the Additional Collector of Kolhapur, Chief Executive Officer of Yavatmal Zilla Parishad, District Collector of Akola and Nanded, Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Inspector General of State Registration and Stamps, Director and Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. Of course, this fast-paced journey has been due to his stellar performance. In Nanded, he thwarted the years-long practice of grabbing government grants by showing bogus papers. The scrutiny was carried out strictly. The government saved crores of rupees. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the encroachments of 20-storey buildings of landlords were demolished. Pimpri-Chinchwadkar conferred on him the title of Bulldozer Man. His notable achievements have been the Copy Free Examination Campaign, Water Conservation Campaign in Yavatmal, Nanded and Akola, Sarathi Helpline to provide information on government services to the citizens. Received the Best Collector Award of the Government of Maharashtra. It is a matter of pride for us that this officer, who has created a foreign pattern of good work, is from Sangli.