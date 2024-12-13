IIT Mumbai Inspects Dahisar Cement Concrete Road Project for Quality Assurance

A team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai conducted a midnight inspection of the cement concrete road project in Dahisar to ensure adherence to quality and construction standards. The inspection, held on December 12, 2024, was part of the ongoing efforts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to maintain high standards in its ambitious cement concrete road development initiative across Mumbai.

During the visit, the IIT team, led by Professor Solomon and comprising three other experts, inspected the Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) process. They evaluated concrete samples, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) batch reports, slump tests, flexural beam casting, and temperature control measures. The team provided valuable insights and guidance to engineers from the BMC, RMC plants, and quality management agencies.

Quality Control Measures

The BMC has appointed IIT Mumbai as a third-party quality control agency to monitor and ensure the quality of its ongoing road projects. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the BMC plans to concrete 701 kilometers of roads in two phases—392 kilometers in the first phase and 309 kilometers in the second. The IIT team is actively overseeing quality for six packages of this extensive project.

The inspection highlighted the importance of maintaining strict quality standards. Recommendations included completing groove cutting on concrete surfaces within 8 to 12 hours post-concreting, adopting effective curing methods, and utilizing mobile applications to monitor weather conditions like humidity and wind speed during construction.

Practical Demonstrations

The IIT team also conducted practical sessions for skilled workers, demonstrating techniques such as surface brooming to improve road finishing. They emphasized the need for continuous quality checks, especially during critical stages like curing and post-concreting.

Focus on Standards and Challenges

Speaking on the challenges, the team discussed site-specific issues with the BMC engineers and advised on overcoming hurdles in the next phases. “Ensuring quality in large-scale projects like this requires constant monitoring and adapting to environmental factors. The IIT Mumbai team’s involvement has been pivotal in maintaining these standards,” said an official from the BMC.

The Road Ahead

The cement concrete road project is a cornerstone of Mumbai’s urban infrastructure development. The partnership with IIT Mumbai for quality assurance is expected to set a benchmark in urban road construction. With these measures in place, the BMC aims to deliver durable, high-quality roads that meet international standards.