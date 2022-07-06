IMD issues red alert for rain in Mumbai in next 24 hours

Heavy rain started falling in Mumbai and surrounding areas from last night till this morning. It has been raining for several hours in Mumbai. At present Mumbai local train is running smoothly, Western Railway as well as Central Railway is running smoothly. However, it is cloudy in many places and heavy rains are expected. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Mumbai for the next 4 days. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in Mumbai on July 7 and 8.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered to take special precautions in every ward in the wake of torrential rains in Mumbai. The surrounding districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai and Raigad are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. Red alert has been issued to Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and Thane districts have been issued Orange Alert by the Meteorological Department. Therefore, the meteorological department has challenged the citizens to be careful in view of the situation throughout the day.

Due to yesterday's torrential rains, water logging in some parts of the city caused great inconvenience to the citizens. In the photos tweeted by ANI, the streets of Sion were flooded. In Andheri, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Dharavi, Dadar, Wadala and Panvel, people were seen making their way through stagnant water to reach their homes. The torrential rains also affected local train services, known as Mumbai's lifeline. Traffic on all three routes of Mumbai Local was slow.