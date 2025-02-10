India's Got Latent: Complaint Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Influencer Apoorva Makhija and Comedian Samay Raina for Alleged Abusive Language on Show

A complaint has been filed against popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, popularly known as "BeerBiceps," for allegedly using abusive language in the latest episode of 'India's Got Latent.' Many viewers deemed the language vulgar and offensive, which has triggered outrage among people and netizens as they express their concerns on social media.

The outrage led to an official complaint filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission. A letter written and submitted to them demanded strict action for allegedly using abusive language on national television.

Nahh man 😭

Beerbicep's would you rather are wild 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GKJGw4BYke — CaLM dAdA (@faded_clone17) February 8, 2025

The incident unfolded when Allahbadia posed an unsettling question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

Also Read | Mumbai: Family in Andheri Duped of ₹1.25 Crore in High-Return Investment Scam; Case Registered.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | A complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra… — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

The abusive remarks, made in the presence of co-panellists like social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and content creator Ashish Chanchlani, went viral almost instantly. Clips circulated furiously across social media, drawing widespread criticism.