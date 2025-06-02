IndiGo Launches Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai and Adampur, Jalandhar Starting July 2

IndiGo announced that it will offer exclusive daily direct flights between Mumbai and Adampur, Jalandhar. This new route will mark as IndiGo’s 92nd domestic station and 133rd overall destination covered by this airline. The services will commence from July 2, 2025. This new route aims to provide convenient flights between Jalandhar and Mumbai. These flights will cater to the needs of both business and leisure customers. It will provide them with convenient journey options. It will give a major boost to traders as they will have easier access to Mumbai. Punjab’s agricultural sector will also benefit from this as it will have better and easier access to Mumbai’s major ports. This new opportunity will help local businesses connect with international markets. It will also help in creating employment opportunities and strengthening the economic and cultural ties between northern and western India.

Head Global Sales, IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra, said as a leader in improving regional connectivity, IndiGo is happy to announce that it now operates direct flights between Mumbai and Adampur (Jalandhar), providing quicker, less expensive, and hassle-free travel. In addition to increasing connectivity and economic prospects, the new route opens up an opportunity to enjoy Punjab's rich cultural legacy, making Adampur our 55th domestic and 77th overall destination from Mumbai. To meet the growing demand for air travel in the area, we will keep improving our domestic network.

Adampur, a town located in Jalandhar district, houses the Adampur Air Force Station, one of the oldest airbases of India. This place has a rich cultural heritage. It is a mixture of Punjabi Lifestyle and growing urban influence. Adampur acts as a connecting point to several big places in Punjab, like Rangla Punjab Haveli, Devi Talab Mandir, Pushpa Gujral Science City, and Wonderland Theme Park.

Mumbai is India’s financial capital and the most populous city in India. Mumbai is called the city of dreams. With the seaside and Hindi film industry, this place is a key hub of fashion & entertainment. This city’s skyline is a vibrant mixture of colonial-era buildings and modern skyscrapers. This city is the economic powerhouse of India, and hence, it attracts many migrants from different regions of the country to come and settle here.