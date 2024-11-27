Influenza-A Cases Surge in Maharashtra: 2,325 Infections, 57 Deaths; Mumbai Reports Highest Cases
November 27, 2024
Influenza-A cases have risen significantly in the state over the past year, with 57 reported fatalities. The state has recorded a total of 2,325 cases, with Mumbai reporting the highest number at 779, according to the state health department.
The health department has released influenza data covering the period from January 1 to November 21, revealing that patients have been found across the MahaMumbai area. To curb the spread of the disease, the department is taking proactive measures, including providing the voluntary influenza vaccine free of cost to high-risk people. Currently, pregnant women in their second and third trimesters, along with people suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and healthcare workers, are being prioritized for vaccination.
Precautions for High-Risk Patients
High-risk patients, including pregnant women, people with high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disorders, cancer, asthma, and others, should remain vigilant. In addition to the usual symptoms, they need to be screened if they experience severe sore throat, throat swelling, or a fever above 98°C.
Cure for Influenza and Preventive Measures
To combat influenza, citizens should focus on boosting their immunity. This includes maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise. Incorporating foods like lemon, amla, mosambi (sweet lemon), and green leafy vegetables into the diet is recommended. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and practicing good personal hygiene are also essential. If symptoms of influenza arise, it is crucial to seek medical advice promptly.
Symptoms of Influenza
The symptoms of influenza, including swine flu, are similar to those of COVID-19 and can range from mild to severe. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, diarrhea, and vomiting.
District-Wise Influenza Cases
Mumbai: 779 cases
Thane: 250 cases
Mira-Bhayandar: 13 cases
Navi Mumbai: 6 cases
Thane Rural: 5 cases
Raigad: 1 case