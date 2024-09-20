iPhone 16 Sale In India: Mumbai’s BKC Apple Store Attracts Huge Crowd (Watch Video)

A significant crowd gathered outside the newly opened Apple Store in Mumbai's BKC as excitement reached a fever pitch for the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series. This store marks India's first official Apple retail outlet, attracting tech enthusiasts and loyal customers eager to get their hands on the latest devices.

As the doors opened, fans lined up, some having camped out overnight to be among the first to experience the newest iPhones. The iPhone 16 series promises innovative features and enhancements, further fueling the anticipation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A huge crowd gathered outside Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store.



Apple's iPhone 16 series to go on sale in India from today. pic.twitter.com/RbmfFrR4pI — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024

It has been nearly ten days since Apple announced its latest iPhone 16 series. And now it’s finally time for the iPhone 16 series to go on sale. The iPhone 16 series will go on sale in India starting today, September 20.The vanilla iPhone 16 will start at Rs 79,900 for the base variant which offers 128GB of storage. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900.

If we compare it with last year, there hasn’t been much of a change in the pricing. It is the same as last year’s. So be prepared to shell out some money. The iPhone 16 will be available through Apple’s official website, major e-commerce platforms, as well as in Apple Stores and authorised retail outlets across India