IT Powai Fire Incident:: FIR Registered After Suspicious Blaze in Aerospace Department Lab

Powai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused in connection with a fire at a laboratory on the IIT Powai campus. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by an assistant professor, who alleged that the fire was intentionally caused using a kerosene-like substance. Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

According to police sources, the incident came to light on the night of December 31, around 8:45 PM. The assistant professor received a call informing him about smoke emanating from the Aerospace Department's computer lab. The caller was guided to retrieve the lab keys and open the door. Upon opening, the lab was found filled with smoke.

The security staff was informed immediately, following which they opened all doors and windows and alerted the fire brigade. After extinguishing the fire, it was discovered that tables, computers, and laptops in the lab had been burned.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire might have been caused by pouring a kerosene-like liquid inside the lab. Acting on the assistant professor's complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 326(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown person.

Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane stated that while the FIR has been lodged, no arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator and determine the motive behind the act.