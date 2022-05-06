It's wrong to file sedition case against Rana couple, Mumbai Sessions Court slams Maha govt

The Mumbai Sessions Court has slammed the state government for filing a sedition case against Navneet Rana, an independent MP, and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested on sedition charges. What exactly did the Mumbai Sessions Court say?

Allegations of sedition charges against the Rana couple are not substantiated. While granting bail to the Rana couple, the Mumbai Sessions Court has recorded an important observation. A copy of the bail granted to Rana by Judge Rahul Rokade was recently made available. According to the information given in it, Rana did not leave the house after the police notice. Even before the Rana couple was arrested, they had withdrawn their agitation to read Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshri. Therefore, it is wrong to charge them with sedition charges under section 124A of IPC.

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.