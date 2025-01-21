Justice Alok Aradhe Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court at Raj Bhavan (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 21, 2025): Justice Alok Aradhe took the oath of office as the 48th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath at Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the event.

VIDEO | Justice Alok Aradhe takes oath as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also present at the event.



The central government issued a notification appointing Justice Aradhe to the position on January 13. He succeeds Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who stepped down on January 17 after heading the HC for a year and a half.

Justice Aradhe previously served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, assuming that role on July 23, 2023. His judicial career began in December 2009 when he was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He was transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in September 2016, where he served until November 2018. During his tenure there, he also briefly held the position of acting chief justice.

In November 2018, Justice Aradhe joined the Karnataka High Court, serving as a judge until July 2023. He also acted as its chief justice from July 3, 2022, to October 14, 2022.

Justice Aradhe will continue to serve as a high court judge until April 2026.