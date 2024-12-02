Kandivali Hit-and-Run: Elderly Man Left Severely Injured by Female Biker; Disturbing Visuals Surface

In a disturbing incident in Kandivali East, a 74-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being struck by a speeding two-wheeler. The rider, identified as a woman, fled the scene without offering help, leaving the elderly victim in distress.The incident occurred on November 30, 2024, at around 3 PM outside Narayan Dairy near Vasant Pride Building in Thakur Complex. The victim’s son, Jayant Gajria, took to social media platform X to highlight the ordeal and demand justice for his father.

My dad was hit by a speeding two wheeler yesterday. The rider..a lady..sped off without helping him. A case of hit and run has been registered. Dad's leg bone is broken and will be operated on Tuesday.



Be it a lady or a guy...this two wheeler menace is getting out of hand 😠 — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 1, 2024

No helmet, driving on the wrong side of the road, ran away after hitting my 74 year father, driving so fast again to run away not a single cctv in buildings around was able to capture the bike number... hope Mumbai Police are able to trace her soon 😠 #Mumbai@MTPHereToHelphttps://t.co/JbF49OO36ypic.twitter.com/TaVFeXMiOu — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 2, 2024

Location



Outside Narayan Dairy, Opp Vasant Pride Building

Thakur Complex, Kandivali East

Mumbai 400101



Date : 30th November 2024

Time : 3 pm@MTPHereToHelp — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 2, 2024

“My dad was hit by a speeding two-wheeler yesterday. The rider, a lady, sped off without helping him. A case of hit-and-run has been registered. Dad's leg bone is broken and will be operated on Tuesday. Be it a lady or a guy… this two-wheeler menace is getting out of hand,” Gajria wrote, sharing a photograph of the alleged offender.Gajria expressed his disappointment over the absence of CCTV evidence, which could have helped identify the offender. He revealed that the woman was riding without a helmet and on the wrong side of the road, making it difficult to track her.

“No helmet, driving on the wrong side of the road, ran away after hitting my father… not a single CCTV in the area captured the bike’s number. I hope Mumbai Police can trace her soon,” Gajria added in his post, tagging the Mumbai Traffic Police and urging swift action. The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding stronger enforcement of traffic rules and increased surveillance to curb such reckless behavior. Gajria’s post has since gone viral, with many supporting his call for justice and tagging authorities to take immediate action.



