Ketaki Chitale sent to 14 days judicial custody in Sharad Pawar Facebook post case

Actress Ketaki Chitale has been remanded in judicial custody for making offensive remarks against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Ketaki herself had argued in court during the last hearing. Police had told the court that Ketaki custody was needed to investigate further into her offensive post after she was produced in court. The Thane Crime Branch had sought 5 days police custody from the court. The court had remanded Ketaki in police custody for three days.

Actress Ketki Chitale has got into trouble over the offensive post case against Sharad Pawar. A Thane court had remanded Ketki in judicial custody for 14 days. Mumbai police are now likely to take custody of Ketaki. Crimes have been registered against Ketki Chitale in about 15 places in the state.

Ketaki had argued in court that the post was not mine. I copied and posted it on social media. Is it a crime to express your feelings on social media? She had also asked such a question. Ketaki did not hire a lawyer during the hearing, she argued in court. "I will not delete this post," Ketaki said. "I have that right," she told the court.