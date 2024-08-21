Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: BMC Beefs Up Security Measures Across City Hospitals

In the wake of recent events in West Bengal, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken steps to improve security conditions in hospitals across the city. The BMC directed a series of measures to ensure the safety and well-being of doctors, staff, and patients.

Following a meeting with the Medical Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar assured that the concerns raised by the doctors would be prioritized. The MARD delegation highlighted critical issues such as inadequate security, poor facilities for resident doctors, and overcrowding by patients' relatives at testing sites.

Bangar emphasized the need for a prompt and vigilant security system within hospital premises. He called for regular audits of security officers' actions during incidents and insisted on implementing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to handle emergencies. He also highlighted the necessity of ongoing training for security personnel.

In a bid to enhance surveillance, Bangar instructed hospital authorities to ensure that all hospital areas are covered by CCTV, with a centralized control room for 24-hour monitoring. He also mandated the establishment of a backup system for storing CCTV footage. Recognising the importance of a safe and comfortable working environment for doctors, Bangar directed hospital heads to ensure that on-call resident doctors have access to dedicated rooms with necessary amenities, including clean and well-maintained washrooms. He stressed the need for regular feedback from doctors to address their challenges and concerns effectively.

Bangar also addressed the issue of patient relatives being asked to perform duties meant for hospital staff, asserting that such tasks should strictly be handled by the hospital employees. Strict action was ordered against staff found absent from their duties. The BMC has set a two-week deadline for the implementation of these measures, underlining its commitment to improving hospital conditions and ensuring the safety and satisfaction of both staff and patients.